It’s been exactly a year since Kerr Konnect put the keys in the ignition for the first time and started operating. For Frances Niles, it meant a chance to get out of the house and paint.
“I like everything about it, because it’s so dependable and they’re so friendly,” said Niles, who lives in Kerrville. “I never did like to drive myself. I just drove when I had to, so it is amazing to me that others are so generous with their time in driving.”
Kerr Konnect is a local nonprofit that gives low-cost rides to older people and non-drivers who need to run errands and get medical appointments. The past year has proven to be much more demanding than what was imagined, resulting in an increased need for volunteer drivers, said Mike Burkett, the board chairman of Kerr Konnect.
When the organization first started operation, Burkett and his fellow organizers expected to have about 60 to 75 regular riders by the first year. But the organization had 100 riders by the end of the first three months.
“The demand that we anticipated existed here in Kerrville far exceeded our expectations,” Burkett said. “The success we see was in predicting that the need existed and that a service like ours was necessary to meet that need.”
The organization now serves 120 clients with more than 100 riders on a waiting list, according to a Kerr Konnect press release. Each month has an average of 270 rides with roughly 50 volunteers providing office help and rides.
“Meeting the people and enjoying their stories (is the best part),” said driver Tom Brady. “You learn a lot. You get to know a little bit about (their) family life and what (they’ve) done in the past. It’s a neat thing to do.”
Brady added that he gets to decide how often he volunteers, which is convenient for him.
While Kerr Konnect has been in operation for one year, the gears started grinding four years earlier when a group of volunteers formed an advisory council and performed research for the organization through surveys, visiting similar programs and reading.
“You get to experience how giving and caring people are,” Burkett said, referring to people who volunteer for Kerr Konnect.
The organization has undertaken a campaign to recruit drivers, according to a press release. They also are accepting donations to help cover operating costs above the $20 annual membership and $2 per-trip fee.
The service is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., within a 10-mile radius of the Kerr County Courthouse. Rides are scheduled online.
To learn how to become a volunteer driver, to make a donation or to find out more, visit kerrkonnect.org, or call 830-315-5377.
