Kerrville’s economic improvement corporation saw an update on 11 major projects that have already been approved and are in the works during a meeting on Monday.
One of the projects includes the Kerrville River Trail’s extension to Schreiner University, which according to E.A. Hoppe, deputy city manager, is right on track and scheduled to be finished around April.
“We’re pretty early in the construction process, but so far, so good,” Hoppe said, adding that contractors have completed most of the clearing work. “We’re pushing hard.”
The other projects in the works include tennis center improvements; an aquatics feasibility study; the Olympic Drive extension to Loop 534; improvements to the downtown parking garage; a legion lift station; the new Hobby Lobby soon to open; an aerial pipe bridge; Spur 98 infrastructure extension; the reopening of Arcadia Theater; and some airport improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.