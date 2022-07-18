Lauren Tilley, new director of advanced academics and post-secondary readiness, informs the board of trustees that the total number of Career and Technical Education certificates issued in 2022 was the highest in the last six years, with a total of 535, with the exception of 2019, when 588 certificates were issued.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s board of trustees were briefed on the success of the Career and Technical Education program at Tivy High School, and were told that the number of certificates issued was nearly the largest in six years, with 535 certificates issued to 396 students.
This year’s numbers are better than pre-COVID-19 numbers, according to Lauren Tilley, director of advanced academics and post-secondary readiness. The number of certificates earned was only about 50 certificates below 2019’s total of 588 (pre-COVID-19 numbers).
