Police footage submitted into evidence shows a Kerrville man accused of murder offering contradictory information to investigators and threatening to kill a police officer.
Robert Francis Bilunas, 49, who is on trial today in 198th District Court, is shown in police bodycam footage taken Sept. 29, 2018, at the Riverhill Automotive Service Center, 1338 Bandera Highway. The officers were dispatched there to investigate what happened to Xiomara Saenz, 38, who was found unconscious that day at the business. She was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center for treatment and pronounced dead shortly afterward. Bilunas has been accused of strangling her.
"She showed up here, she's not allowed to be here, she knows the gate code," Bilunas tells officers in the footage.
But footage of an interview recorded not long afterward tells a different story.
"OK I picked her up," Bilunas says to KPD Investigator Jason Beard in interview footage.
Billunas also tells Beard that he beat up Saenz a week prior. Ever since that alleged assault on or about Sept. 22, 2018, Bilunas wasn't allowed to be near Saenz, due to a protective order issued Sept. 23, 2018. But he indicated to Beard that he had picked her up on Sept. 29, 2018, in an effort to reconcile.
Bilunas also is shown in bodycam footage telling officers that Saenz was intoxicated, and that he found her facedown on the floor after he came back from Neumart with candy she requested. He tells officers that in the recent past, she sent him a text message saying, "If I can't be with you I'm going to kill myself." Bilunas offers to show police pills belonging to Saenz.
In testimony given Tuesday, Beard told the court that no such message or anything like it was found on her phone. He also testified that the phone was found after a lengthy search, hidden behind automotive parts. In bodycam footage, Bilunas is shown pointing to a counter when asked where he thought Saenz's phone might be.
Bilunas also is shown telling officers that he walked to Neumart for the candy, but surveillance video from the store shows him driving, Beard told the court.
Bilunas is shown wearing a white shirt at the time officers are dispatched. One of the officers dispatched told the court on Tuesday that he found it strange that the shirt had no blood on it, despite Bilunas indicating there was a lot of blood coming out of her nose as he tried to revive her. Bilunas told officers he gave her CPR and mouth to mouth. They asked him why there wasn't blood on him, and he said he used paper towels to remove blood.
Beard testified that a bloody shirt and bloody paper towels were found in the garbage at the business where Saenz was found. Photos of the items were shown in court, along with photos of faintly glowing portions of various surfaces from luminol chemiluminescence reaction. Beard said he used luminol to test for hidden blood.
Bodycam footage of Bilunas being escorted away in handcuffs from a police interview room shows him threatening to kill police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.