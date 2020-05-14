Police are still seeking leads in an aggravated robbery reported on Easter weekend.
About 2:30 p.m. April 11, law enforcement officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the 200 block of Park Lane.
Witnesses reported that a black SUV and a silver Toyota passenger car with two males in it fled the scene, said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb. The Toyota was quickly located by officers and stopped in the 700 block of Water Street, he said.
The driver and the passenger, who are brothers, were interviewed by officers and gave voluntary statements, Lamb said.
“The driver said he had gone to Louise Hays Park to sell three grams of marijuana to another male subject,” Lamb said. “He said that he did not know the identity of the subject, as he only had contact with him via the social media app Snapchat. The driver said he got into the suspect’s vehicle, which he described as a black SUV. He said there were a total of three males in the SUV. He said that one of the males, the one he had arranged to meet at the park to sell the marijuana to, robbed him at gunpoint of cash he had in his pocket while he was sitting in the SUV.”
It was reported that the male with the gun exited the SUV and approached the driver’s vehicle where the second victim, the driver’s brother, was seated in the front passenger seat. The men reportedly got into a physical altercation in which the firearm was discharged one time. No one was injured, Lamb said. After the firearm was discharged, all subjects were said to have separated and departed the location after returning to their own vehicles.
Lamb said a 9mm shell casing and loose cash was found on the ground where the incident occurred. A witness described the SUV as possibly being a Hyundai Santa Fe. The occupants of the Toyota have stopped cooperating with police, Lamb said.
People with information about this matter can call Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.
“We would welcome any information that helps us identify the other party to this incident,” Lamb said on May 5.
