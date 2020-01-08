A 28-year-old Kerrville man who previously served prison time for assaulting a Kerrville police officer was in the county jail today on accusations he assaulted sheriff's deputies.
Adam James Galindo was jailed with what appear to be minor facial injuries on Jan. 6, according to jail records. No information was immediately available about the circumstances of his arrest, but records indicate the sheriff's office has recommended that he face two counts of assault on a peace officer, and charges of domestic violence/aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and resisting arrest, search or transport. The sheriff's deputies were not seriously injured, indicated Sheriff's Office spokesman Eli Garcia.
In 2014, when Galindo was 22 years old, he was sentenced to five years in prison for hitting a police officer in the face and for possessing less than 1 gram of methamphetamine, according to court records and news reports. He also received a concurrent, 18-month sentence for violating probation on a meth possession charge.
It wasn't immediately clear when he was released on parole, but he was sentenced to 26 days in the county jail and fined $500 for committing class A misdemeanor assault on a family member and evading arrest on Oct. 10, 2017.
Galindo was fined $750 and served almost 90 days in the county jail in July 2011 for possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He possessed the marijuana on May 26, 2011, while he was on probation for misdemeanor DWI committed on Feb. 8, 2011. He was sentenced to almost 90 days in the county jail in August 2011 and ordered to pay the $800 fine he'd previously failed to pay in the DWI case.
Galindo was in the county jail Monday on bonds totaling $180,000, according to records.
