It's never too late to get a flu shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They also recommend getting the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine or booster at the same time. There are no interactions, according to the CDC.
COVID-19 cases are declining across the nation just as flu season has ramped up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that February is when flu seasonpeaks, and lasts through March each year. Vaccine advocates and the CDC remind people that it is not too late to get a flu vaccine, and it is in fact safe to get it at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, vaccination rates for all disease prevention have dropped, and there are worries about the severity of this year’s flu season. In a survey conducted by the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases in late summer of 2021, 44% of those asked said they were either unsure about or not planning to get a flu vaccine this year.
