Master Gardeners offer 'Blooms & Barrels'

Blooms & Barrels Committee Chair Janell Dahms, left, trims geraniums with HCMG President Anne Brown. The Hill Country Master Gardeners are busy grooming plants for their annual sale, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The Hill Country Master Gardeners will host their annual Blooms and Barrels plant and rain barrel sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27 in Kerrville. Admission is free.
“This is the 13th year that we’ve offered this sale of native and adapted plants to the public,” said Janell Dahms, event chairwoman. “We had to cancel our sale last year, due to COVID, but we are excited to be able to welcome everyone once again. Seasoned shoppers know to come early for the best selection, especially to snap up our beautiful geraniums. Bring your own wagon, and be prepared for a fun and educational shopping experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.