Firefighters had quenched the wildfire north of Kerrville, and the blaze southwest of Junction was still being fought after as of Friday.
The Henke Kott Fire, about 8 or 9 miles northeast of Kerrville in Gillespie County, affected 406 acres and was 100% contained, according to information released by the Texas Forest Service at 9:29 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.