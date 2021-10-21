Residents of the city of Kerrville may be able to get financial aid with the cost of spaying/neutering their dog or cat, thanks to a joint program offered through Kerrville Pets Alive! and the city of Kerrville.
The city of Kerrville and Kerrville Pets Alive! are teaming up up for a “Snip & Chip” program to provide resources for cat and dog spa/neuter surgeries and microchipping.
Kerrville residents can visit the Kerrville Pets Alive! office, 414 Clay St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, to receive a free $100 certificate to be used toward spaying or neutering their dog or cat. The certificate is redeemable at Kerrville Vet Clinic, 1869 Junction Highway, before March 31.
