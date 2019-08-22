H-E-B customers in Kerrville are being advised to return the store’s half-gallon Strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream after metal was found in it during a routine inspection.
Customers who bought the ice cream from H-E-B’s Main Street store should return the product immediately. The ice cream has a sell-by date of March 12, 2020.
The recall is due to metal found from processing equipment, which was found during a routine product inspection. The ice cream related to the recall has been removed from store shelves, and customers who had already purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund.
The product is H-E-B Select Ingredients Creamy Creations Strawberry Ice Cream, UPC 4122034602.
There have been no injuries or reports from customers to date.
Customers with questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.
