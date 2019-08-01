The public is invited to an event in November to assist wounded warriors and their loved ones.
The gala — “Here’s to Our Heroes” — will consist of a plated dinner, catered by Chef Martino Ortega and Chartwells, live auction, bucket raffles, wine pull, live music, dancing and much more. Stories of help that warriors have received and continue to receive from the Wounded Warriors Project will be shared with the gala attendees throughout the evening.
All proceeds go to the project and will remain in the Hill Country and South Texas area to assist wounded, ill, or injured warriors, veterans and their families or caregivers.
The event’s attire will be semi-formal, suits to tuxedos for men and cocktail dresses to formals for ladies.
“The sole reason for this event is to raise money for WWP,” said Ward Jones, II, president of Hill Country Gala, Inc. “All funds will go directly to the San Antonio office of WWP, which serves the San Antonio and entire Hill Country area wounded warriors and their families. From Boerne to Fredericksburg, from Comfort to Kerrville, businesses and individuals are coming together to support this effort.”
The event will be from 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, to midnight Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville.
The Hill Country Gala, Inc., a nonprofit, was created to directly benefit the San Antonio office of Wounded Warriors Project, which serves the entire Hill Country-area wounded warriors and their families. Schreiner University is the title sponsor of this year’s gala.
“Schreiner University’s support of this event goes hand-in-hand with our commitment to the military, to our own heritage beginning as Schreiner Institute and to our continued support of current military and veterans as a Yellow Ribbon school,” stated Toby Appleton, University Relations for Schreiner University. “Assisting wounded warriors, and all veterans, is one of the noblest of causes.”
