Norman Taylor, Case Manager of Youth Averted from Delinquency Program, Kamaria Woods, Director of Community Services, Ginny Shaw, Case Manager, Division, Jason Ross, Our House RA, and Monica Allen, Admin Tour Supervisor pose in front of the eight-unit apartment building that houses teens aging our of the foster program, or previously homeless teens. Residents are allowed to stay for a year before moving on with their adult lives.
What options does a teen who is aging out of the foster care program have, so they don’t end up on the street? One option is to apply with BCFS Health and Human Services to live in one of their apartments as a part of the Our House program.
Our House is an eight-unit apartment building that provides a home for those teens who have no place else to go after leaving foster care. It is also for homeless teens or those who have suffered trauma of some kind, according to program lead case manager Ginny Shaw. It is funded through BCFS, with donations from the Cailloux Foundation, including funding for an intern position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.