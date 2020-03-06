The Democrat seeking to unseat the incumbent Republican state representative in this year’s general election will be in town to meet with voters this weekend in Hunt.
Joe P. Herrera, who seeks
to represent Texas House District 53, will be at Bridget’s Basket, 1551 Texas 29, Hunt, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The event, hosted by the Kerr County Democrats, is free and open to the public.
Herrera, a resident of Natalia, is a key account manager for a candy company.
Texas State House District 53 includes almost 163,000 people in the counties of Kerr, Bandera, Crockett, Edwards, Kimble, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher and Sutton.
Herrera ran unopposed in the recent primary. The general election will be held on Nov. 3.
