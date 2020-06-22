For those who build, being a dreamer is a big part of the allure of developing projects, and that was certainly the case for Granger MacDonald, who was working to help transform parts of Kerrville.
MacDonald died on Wednesday. He was 65.
His legacy, however, is certainly alive and well, and the family business he started with his mother in the 1990s is working to complete one of its most ambitious projects in Kerrville — The Landing, a new community and retail center along the southern bank of Nimitz Lake and the Guadalupe River.
“In our community, we all benefited without always knowing from Granger’s example for living,” said Bruce John Stracke, a commercial real estate agent who worked closely with Granger. “Through his work, and that of MacDonald Companies, he led us toward the ideals to which we aspire.”
The MacDonald Companies have constructed multifamily residences all over Texas, including here in Kerrville. Part of the company’s focus has been to make housing affordable — an issue championed by Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn.
“Granger was big, and he had a big heart,” Blackburn said. “He really enjoyed seeing people thrive in the units he did for lower income persons. And he was strong in his faith which led him to give back.”
The Landing project, which is well underway and being led by MacDonald’s son, Justin, will be a mix of senior housing, luxury apartments, multi-family housing, retail and dining — all along the river. There’s also discussions about building a small marina to enhance small boat experiences on the lake.
MacDonald, however, played a much larger role as one of the leading voices in the building industry, and he was a leader in the Texas Affiliation of Affordable Housing Providers, Texas Association of Builders and National Association of Home Builders.
“Granger MacDonald’s dedication and hard work has created a foundation that will remain strong for years to come in the housing industry,” wrote Kris Pelky, the executive director of the Hill Country Builders Association. “Granger never hesitated to take on any challenges and has proven an inspiration and brick layer for others who have worked with him.”
In 2019, MacDonald was inducted into the Texas Housing Hall of Honor.
MacDonald spent his youth in the Hill Country and in northern New Mexico, where he loved to fish and hunt. Those remained lifelong passions. A graduate of the University of Texas, MacDonald spent his time between classes working in the family construction business. He was heavily involved in Austin by serving on the planning commission and other boards.
He found his way back to his family’s homestead in Kerrville and was just as active here by serving on the board of the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, the board of trustees
of Schreiner University, the board of Habitat for Humanity and on the Vestry of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Granger is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Justin MacDonald; daughter-in-law, Courtney; and by two stepdaughters, Christine Parker and her husband, Owen, and Sarah Wistner, all of Houston. He is also survived by grandchildren, Mary Kathleen MacDonald, Brooks Parker and Finnegan Parker.
The family said it will host a celebration of life befitting Granger’s larger-than-life character at a later date when it is deemed safe to hold such a gathering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.