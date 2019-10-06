For the first time since June 11, the high temperature is expected not to rise about 80 degrees. The key word here is “expected.”
After 73 consecutive days of temperatures over 90 degrees, the streak is expected to end today as temperatures, at least according to the National Weather Service forecasters in Austin, are expected to hit 75 degrees.
It’s the longest streak since 2016 when there were 49 consecutive days of 90-plus degree days from June 26-Aug. 12.
National Weather Service forecasters expect it to be a short-lived cold front, with temperatures expected to rise by Wednesday, but at least it will break the cycle of 90-degree temperatures — by far the longest in five years of data.
Monday’s overnight low could hit 55 degrees — the first time the temperature has dipped into the 50s since May 13.
The cooler temperatures are also connected with a storm front and there is a 40% chance of rain. A longer term forecast still shows unseasonably warm weather, with highs in the 80s, for the next few days or possibly longer.
While the National Weather Service is predicting 75 degrees, forecasters at the Weather Channel aren’t as optimtic with a forecast high of 80 degrees for today. The are also forecasting a cool weekend.
