A 52-year-old Kerrville man who did prison time in the early 2000s for victimizing a child was convicted of touching another child inappropriately in Kerr County, and was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.
The trial of Richard Dino Gonzales Jr. began Tuesday and included testimony by people who said they witnessed the offense. The victim, now a teen boy, testified to being grabbed at a local home on July 11, 2017, and a woman said she was there and walked in on the incident.
