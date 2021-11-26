COMFORT — The Austin-based Ventana Ballet will perform “The Watchmaker’s Song,” based on “The Nutcracker” by Pytor Tchaikovsky. It is an interactive performance, drawing the audience into the action.
The show will be presented at the historic Ingenhuett on High in Comfort, 731 High Street. beginning in the courtyard and then moving inside the building for the bulk of the performance. In the courtyard, guests will be invited to enjoy a seasonal cocktail and immerse themselves in the tale, with pop-up performances among the crowd, before the main character, the Watchmaker, emerges and invites the attendees to follow him inside the historic building.
