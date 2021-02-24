The Kerr County Women’s Chamber is seeking applicants for The Women Helping Women Scholarship.These scholarships are for adult women in the Kerrville area who are trying to achieve a college degree and in need of financial assistance.
The scholarships are for women for whom the opportunity for higher education will lead toward economic independence. A scholarship application can be found on their website, https://kerrcountywomenschamber.com/scholarships/. Information about the scholarship and what is required is included with the application.
The deadline to apply is March 31. Applicants are asked to mail the completed application to Kerr County Women’s Chamber Inc., P.O. Box 290621, Kerrville, Texas 78029-0621.
