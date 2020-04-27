At least one person was detained and a vehicle was being searched in downtown Kerrville this afternoon.
The incident involved a large presence of Kerrville police and sheriff's deputies in the area of Quinlan and Jefferson streets. This is a developing story and more information will be provided when available.
