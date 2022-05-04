Kerrville’s municipal election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7. The election will determine the mayor’s race, two seats on the Kerrville city council, two seats on the Kerrville Independent School District and the municipal bond for the public safety facility.
On the ballot for the Kerrville municipal election, for the mayoral seat is Judy Eychner and L. Brent Bates. Place 3 candidates include Katy Chapman-Hanna and Joe Herring, Jr. Place 4 candidates are Brenda Hughes, incumbent, and Robin Monroe.
