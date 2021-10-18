Kali Anne Vrable, 3, is learning how to take care of her garden at Glory Community Garden during its Fall Festival on Saturday. Each of the 30 beds in the garden are already rented out to members of the community, and there are plans to build another 30 beds soon. (Times photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The Glory Community Garden celebrated its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16, and the public was invited to see what the garden is all about. Visitors were invited to tour the grounds, have a snack or drink, and enjoy a few minutes communing with nature or talking with members who cared for one of the plant beds.
The Glory Community Garden was the idea of Allen Noah, pastor at Barnett Chapel United Methodist Church. After the land was willed to the church in 2011, Noah envisioned a community garden to benefit the surrounding Parsons Addition neighborhood. In 2013, with the help of Hill Country Master Gardeners and other community groups, he formed a steering committee and broke ground for the garden in December of that year.
