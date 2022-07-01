Jerry Brady checks on the temperature of the barbecued chicken last year at the Fourth of July barbecue dinner, offered by the Heart O' the Hills VFW Post 1480, 220 Thompson Drive. This year's dinner features brisket, sausage, beans and potato salad. Funds raised will go to supporting area veterans and post expenses.
The Heart O’ the Hills Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1480 will hold a barbecue dinner fundraiser from noon until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at 220 Thompson Dr.
The dinner will offer brisket, sausage, beans, potato salad and bread and is available for dine-in or take-out. The cost is $15, and tickets are available at the post in advance or at the door the day of the event. There will be live jazz performed from 2 to 5 p.m.
