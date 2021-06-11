After days of running and additional charges earned, Kerr County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested William Curtis Roberts in Kerr County. This action ends Roberts’ week-long spree of evading arrest, vehicle and property theft, and drug offenses, among other possible crimes still under investigation.
As of Wednesday, Roberts has gathered numerous felony charges filed by KCSO, Kimble County and the Kerrville Police Department, with more expected to come. Charges are filed or are imminent for three charges of evading arrest using a vehicle or on foot, burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Roberts is alleged to have committed all offenses related to these charges since June 2. An additional criminal mischief charge has been entered for an offense earlier this spring. Roberts also admitted to stealing catalytic converters in the Center Point area.
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.