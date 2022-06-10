Two vehicles in the 400 block of Barker Street had slashed tires and police are trying to find out who did it.
“The owner of one of the vehicles and a witness stated they heard popping sounds and the sound of tires deflating before seeing a person, possibly wearing a hat and a red shirt, run from the scene,” reads an email from Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman. “Residential security cameras in the neighborhood are being checked for footage of this suspect.”
