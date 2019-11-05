Police are investigating a report of a felony theft at Riverhill Country Club recently.
A golf car went missing from the club on Oct. 30 and no suspects had been identified as of Monday.
The missing cart is being treated as a possible offense of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
The incident is under investigation by the Kerrville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.