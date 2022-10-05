4-part series will teach basics of food preservation

Area residents are invited to learn the basics of food preservation and canning through the four-part Preserving the Harvest Series, presented by Bev Kelly, Master Food Preserver, and Angela Fiedler, Kerr County Extension agent.
Old-fashioned food preservation has become a hot topic for a variety of reasons. People want to know what ingredients are going into their food and want a better quality and more nutritious product. Then there’s a big trigger for this trend, people want to reconnect with their food and gain personal satisfaction from it.
“People are often left unfulfilled by going into a supermarket and dropping an item into a cart. It is not just about saving money but connecting with friends and family with something that is fun, useful and creative,” said a spokesperson for the Kerr County AgriLife Extension Service.
