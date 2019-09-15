When Kerrville’s Bill Morgan got a message from a friend via Facebook’s Messenger he was surprised by the context of the note.
The longtime friend was asking Morgan, a retired pharmacist who sits on the city of Kerrville’s Planning and Zoning Commission, if he had heard the good news?
The good news was that Morgan was eligible to receive $100,000. Morgan, thinking this was real, began engaging with the friend but soon grew suspicious, which turned out to be a good thing.
Morgan was being scammed. Before things spiraled out of control, Morgan cut off communication and took a trip down to the Kerrville Police Department.
“I literally just got off the phone with a lady who is getting calls almost every day from scammers,” Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said in an email to The Kerrville Daily Times. “Her latest call was from a scammer who told her she just won $5 million and a new BMW, and all she had to do was send them $500 in gift cards for her prizes to be awarded. Obviously, and fortunately, she recognized it for a scam.”
Since the founding of social media, scammers have used the platforms to scam people out of money either by offering jobs, a chance to win money or to collect on money allegedly owed to a potential victim. The Federal Trade Commission has a website aimed at preventing fraud and scams. Facebook, along with other social media sites, has sites dedicated to protecting its users.
However, the problem is that a lot of these scams are convincing.
“I thought there might be something to this when I saw it,” Morgan admits. “There may have been something going on that I don’t know about.”
That’s the sort of reaction the scammer wants.
“We are always looking out for new twists on old favorites,” Lamb said. “We are seeing a lot of fake-IRS calls, where the scammer threatens the victim with an arrest if they don’t go buy gift cards to pay off their ‘tax penalty,’ or fake sweepstakes calls, where a ‘processing fee’ must be paid with gift cards, or calls where a scammer will pretend to be a grandson or granddaughter who claims to have been involved in an accident, and will sometimes have a mouth injury to explain why their voice might sound strange, and claim they need money now, always in the form of gift cards. As soon as you hear ‘gift card,’ that should be a huge red flag.”
AVOIDING SCAMS
The list drags on and on, but here are a few more ways to avoid scams, according to Facebook:
• People asking you for money who you don’t know in person.
• People asking you to send them money or gift cards to receive a loan, prize or other winnings.
• Anyone asking you to pay a fee in order to apply for a job.
• Pages representing large companies, organizations or public figures that are not verified.
• People asking you to move your conversation off Facebook to a less public or less secure setting, such as a separate email.
• People claiming to be a friend or relative in an emergency.
• People who misrepresent where they are located. If someone signs up for Messenger using their mobile phone number, you may be able to check which country their phone number is from. If you’re concerned that a Page may be scamming you, you can check the Page’s location.
• Messages or posts with poor spelling and grammatical mistakes.
• People or accounts directing you to a Page to claim a prize.
Staff writer Ariel Lutnesky contributed to this story.
