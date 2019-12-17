A 53-year-old Kerrville man was recently jailed following an indictment on a cocaine possession charge.
County records indicate Russell Devillier was arrested Friday by a sheriff’s deputy on a warrant issued following the indictment. The indictment, made available Tuesday, accuses Deillier of possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine on Dec. 5, 2018. The charge is punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Devillier paid a fine last year after being convicted of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was put on probation in 2010 after pleading guilty to possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine. He has two state jail felony drug convictions in other counties, according to the indictment.
Devillier was released Friday on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
