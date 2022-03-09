The Kerrville Police Department has outgrown its building at 429 Sidney Baker St. To fund the construction of a new facility that would house the police, fire administration, emergency operations center, municipal courts and the IT department, Proposition A is on the May 7 municipal election ballot for spending up to $45 million. (Times file photo)
In an effort to spread awareness about just how much a new public safety facility is needed, the bond committee announced the general public has the opportunity to tour the police station on Sidney Baker Street to see for themselves what condition it is in and in what conditions the police have to work.
