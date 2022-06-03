The Ingram City Council plans to consider filing police chief and city council vacancies in the wake of the resignations of Carol Twiss and Bridget Dale. These matters are on the agenda of the next council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. June 7, at City Hall, 230 Texas 39.
Dale, who served on the council, tendered her resignation not long after Claud Jordan, Rocky Hawkins and David Britton were sworn in May 17 as newly elected members of the council. Dale had made a motion at that meeting to put off swearing in the men indefinitely so workshops could be held to educate them. Her motion died for lack of a second.
