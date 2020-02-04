Tivy High School junior Lee McDonald has dreamed of becoming a pilot since he was in the second grade, even if he couldn’t spell the word.
“When the teacher asked us to write down what we wanted to be, I wasn’t sure how to spell pilot,” McDonald said. “I wrote down p-i-e-l-l-t, and the teacher hung it on the wall.”
McDonald, a cadet in the Tivy Air Force Junior ROTC program, will get the chance to earn his private pilot license this summer as one of only 200 students to attend the Air Force Private Pilot Scholarship Program.
He received The Flight Academy Scholarship valued at approximately $22,500 and funded by the U.S. Air Force. The scholarship will pay for transportation, room and board, classes and the flight hours required to potentially earn a private pilot certificate or license.
McDonald was one of more than 2,500 students worldwide who applied for the private pilot scholarship program, a collaboration between the commercial aviation industry and the U.S. Air Force to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage.
“It’s a blessing,” McDonald said. “I couldn’t have gotten here without teachers and mentors who have inspired and challenged me to achieve more than I could have alone.”
The eight-week summer program is hosted by several independent university aviation programs. McDonald hopes to spend the summer at Purdue University.
The son of an Air Force flight surgeon and the youngest of four boys, McDonald, grew up near Sheppard Air Force Base. He applied to the flight academy last year and was not selected.
“That was a real kick in the gut,” McDonald said.
Determined to work harder, he added a part-time job at the Kerrville Municipal Airport as a line service technician to his resume, the youngest employee refueling and moving planes.
“It can get a little nerve wracking parking million dollar planes,” McDonald said.
Focused on his goals, McDonald juggles classes, work and his duties as Tivy’s Quadcopter team captain. A quadcopter is a multirotor helicopter that is lifted and propelled by four rotors and controlled by remote control.
“I love quadcopters,” he said “I am always excited to tell people about the team.”
Each year, Tivy JROTC hosts the Antler Classic, a rocketry and quadcopter competition. Local ROTC teams compete in drone racing and precision flying events. The flying skills cadets learn operating drones and the teamwork it requires helps prepare them for potential careers in aviation.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, March 28, at the Tivy High School soccer field. The public is invited to attend, and competitions will begin at 8 a.m.
Proud of the drone racing team he leads, McDonald takes advantage of the opportunity to encourage his peers to explore a career in aviation. His enthusiasm for aviation has grown the quadcopter team from three students to 13 members in just one year.
For Col. Bobby Woods, retired U.S Air Force and current Tivy AFJROTC teacher, McDonald is his second student to receive the Air Force scholarship that covers the cost of the summer program.
There is no military service commitment or obligation necessary to apply to the program, and applicants must pass a fitness test and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better.
“The sky is wide open,” said Woods. “We have great young men and women who want to achieve, and their drive and desire make them competitive for the opportunities.”
Last year, Maria Hall was the first Tivy student to earn her pilot’s license after completing the summer training program at Purdue University. She currently attends Texas A&M on a full Air Force ROTC scholarship.
McDonald is currently completing the intensive application process to attend the Air Force Academy and intends to become an officer and pilot after graduation.
“This isn’t a vacation,” said Woods. “It’s 10-12 hours a day of intense work to learn to fly.”
Woods credits the Kerrville Independent School District’s proactive efforts at creating programs and course work that fulfill a need in local industries. The aviation program implemented last year has created a buzz on campus among aspiring pilots and airplane mechanics.
The Kerrville Airport Board and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association — or AOPA — reached out to KISD to help fulfill a need in the aircraft industry.
The proximity to three airports and the enthusiasm of the community made Tivy High School an ideal choice to join more than 100 schools in implementing the nationally recognized AOPA high school aviation science, technology, engineering and math — or STEM — curriculum in the 2019-20 school year.
“The aviation classes and ROTC pair well together,” Woods said. “The potential in the students aligned with the resources makes dreams come alive.”
There are more than 125,000 high school students enrolled in Air Force JROTC at almost 900 high schools in the U.S. and overseas. Classes include training in aerospace science, leadership and wellness.
The mission of the program is to “develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community,” while instilling values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and sense of accomplishment.
