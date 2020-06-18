Kerrville police arrested a homeless man, Florian Schneider, on June 14 and accused him of assaulting two people and vandalism. No severe injuries were involved. No further information was immediately available.
Schneider, born in 1997, was released to immigration authorities on June 16, according to jail records. His country of origin wasn’t immediately available.
