Those who stop by Culver’s this evening will support the Kerrville Police Department Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, as the restaurant has partnered with the organization for its annual fundraiser.
Alumni KCPAAA members will provide table service to guests, with 20 percent of proceeds donated to the KCPAAA.
This fundraiser is for the KCPAAA’s General Fund, which allows the organization to support the Kerrville Police Department throughout the year.
The KCPAAA is a volunteer organization made up of graduates of the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy. Every year, these volunteers support the KPD by providing countless hours of volunteer work. Members volunteer to man the duty desk in the lobby of the police department, answering phones and directing visitors to the right place.
The volunteers also provide manpower for city events such as the Fourth on the River celebration, National Night Out, the Tivy High School homecoming parade and the Holiday Lighted Parade. They also act as an extra set of eyes and ears by providing courtesy and safety patrol on the Kerrville River Trail and enforcing handicapped parking regulations around town.
There are countless other events the KCPAAA helps to put together, according to a KPD press release. The organization is a 501(c)(3) organization.
The fundraiser will be from 4 to 9 p.m. at Culver’s, 1300 Junction Highway.
