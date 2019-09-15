Mindfulness, compassion and communication — all are elements crucial to being a leader. That was the topic of discussion at the Women’s Leadership Summit at Schreiner University on Friday.
“They’re all related,” said retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Olga Custodio. “I think the world is based on relationships and if you can’t get along with other people, then it’s going to be hard to navigate through life. In order to get respect, you have to give respect, and it starts with that.”
Custodio was the first Latina to complete U.S. Air Force military pilot training, the first female T-38 UPT flight instructor at Laughlin and Randolph Air Force bases and the first Latina commercial pilot for American Airlines.
She was the keynote speaker at the day-long summit.
She said women have a unique position when it comes to being leaders, because women tend to be more compassionate while also putting themselves last.
“(Men) aren’t the main caregiver as we see the world,” Custodio said. “They aren’t stereotyped into that particular position, because that’s where we put them. They’re the leaders and the ones that make the decisions. For them to be compassionate, they need to have a lot of influence from women in order to understand that.”
Women often have to fight stereotypes that they aren’t leadership material, said Carrie West, associate professor of communication studies at Schreiner and panelist at the summit.
“It’s difficult sometimes as women to be compassionate and not have that seen as soft or weak,” West said. “Navigating that as far as being compassionate but not creating an image of yourself that takes away from your talents and capabilities (is tough).”
Nonetheless, compassion and being mindful of stereotyping others is important to being a leader, because it helps make connections with people, Custodio said.
“Don’t assume anything or put judgment on people until they
show you exactly who they are and you have something to base your opinion or judgment on,” Custodio said. “If they’re willing to listen, then you will have the opportunity to talk to them and educate them and see if their views or opinions change about whatever topic you’re having a conversation about or the goal in mind if you’re working together.”
It’s also important to be willing to share vulnerabilities and be willing to go against the flow, Custodio added.
“When you sit down with (people), they’re just the same,” she said. “We all want the same things, the same goals and we feel about the same thing. We just express it differently.”
