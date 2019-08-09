A nearby research group is looking for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people in Kerr County and the surrounding areas to participate in a survey that may help identify LGBTQ-specific trauma and adversity in Texas.
“One of the most underserved groups in the (American health care system) are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans,” said Amy Stone, a sociology professor at Trinity University who is working on the project. “We suspect LGBTQ people living in rural parts of Texas have less access to health care. By health care, I mean not just going to doctors, but all the resources we need to feel well.”
The three-year project is called Strengthening the Colors of PRIDE, or SCoP, and aims to get a better picture of the South Texas LBGTQ community’s health care situation and general resiliency. SCoP is aiming to survey at least 400 LGBTQ people living in rural communities surrounding Bexar County.
“We’re making (lots of) guessing about rural health of LGBTQ people,” Stone said. “It would be better to have a little information.”
The project, which is in its second year, started out focusing on the San Antonio LGBTQ community, but researchers decided to expand it because individuals from the surrounding rural areas seemed to travel all the way to San Antonio for services, said Robert Salcido Jr., the executive director of Pride Center San Antonio.
“It’s allowing us to not only gather the demographics about the community that we serve but also assessing the needs and services that would be good in order for (LGBTQ people) to live a culture of health in mind, body and soul,” said Salcido, who also is helping lead the effort. “As a whole person, what do they need?”
In the first phase of the project, 82 members of the San Antonio LGBTQ community were interviewed, selected on the basis of having experienced high levels of childhood trauma. Salcido said this helped researchers figure out what questions to ask during the current second phase.
“It’s combining academia as well as community components and organizing into one model so that we can really have a robust research project,” Salcido said. “Academics on the project help in furthering and strengthening the knowledge base of other academics, but (we’re) also really using that information (to provide) informed ways we can improve the community.”
One potential outcome could be a call for more direct LGBTQ health care services in rural areas, Salcido said.
He added that the project is especially looking for LGBTQ participants from other underrepresented minority groups so as to make sure all voices are heard.
“Research that is out there that is saying resiliency looks a certain way for a white gay man, versus a Latinx gay man or a Latinx trans woman or a black trans woman,” Salcido said. “There’s a varying degree of differences between what is needed. We want to make sure that we’re representing truly what our community looks like.”
The anonymous survey is available in English and Spanish at colorsofpridesa.com/survey. It will be open through September.
Respondents can receive a $10 Amazon gift card for completing the survey and have the opportunity to enter a raffle for $500.
SCoP is funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Interdisciplinary Research Leaders program and a grant from the University of Texas Health Institute for the Integration of Medicine & Science.
For those who need assistance filling out paper versions of the survey, contact Stone at 210-325-6117.
