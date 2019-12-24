A 30-year-old Kerrville woman was in the county jail Tuesday on accusations of driving while intoxicated for at least the third time.
Jail records indicate Jacqueline Belle Barnett was arrested Tuesday by a Kerr County Sheriff’s deputy following an indictment. The indictment alleges she drove drunk on Sept. 27 and had at least two prior DWI convictions.
Under Texas law, the first two DWI convictions are misdemeanors, and further DWIs are treated as felonies each punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Barnett was being held on a $10,000 bond.
