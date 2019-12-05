UPDATE: Lopez's bond has been set at $15,000.
A 30-year-old Ingram man was in the county jail today on accusations of leading police on a high-speed vehicle chase in at least two counties.
The pursuit reportedly began late Wednesday afternoon when a state trooper tried unsuccessfully to detain Jesse Estaban Lopez in Kerr County. No details on that encounter were immediately available, but a news release from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s office indicates it sent deputies to intercept Lopez as he drove north on Texas 16 from Kerrville at about 5:22 p.m. Wednesday.
“A deputy was able to set up spikes near the Pedernales Bridge while the remaining deputies, and with the assistance of the Fredericksburg Police Department, were able to stop southbound traffic,” states the news release from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office. “The spikes were successfully deployed as they got at least one tire from the fleeing vehicle. However, the fleeing vehicle continued northbound at a high rate of speed.”
Lopez reportedly lost control of the vehicle as it entered a curve near Texas 16 and Leyendecker Road. The vehicle swerved to the right and rolled over, coming to rest on its tires, the office reported.
Southbound traffic opened up while northbound traffic was redirected onto Old Kerr Road for a short time while the crash scene was cleared.
Lopez, who was uninjured, was arrested and booked at the Kerr County jail. The agencies involved in the pursuit included the sheriff’s offices of Gillespie and Kerr counties, the Kerrville Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Lopez’s bond didn’t appear to have been as of today.
Estaban has been arrested 11 times in Kerr County and he’s been convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession, misdemeanor theft twice, misdemeanor evading arrest and vandalism, according to court records.
