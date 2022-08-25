Two people were recently convicted of felony driving while intoxicated, and one of them received probation while the other got prison time.
Nancy Martinez Lozano, 73, appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Aug. 18 and pleaded guilty to felony DWI, a third-degree felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
