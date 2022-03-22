A 24-year-old Austin resident has been accused of smuggling undocumented foreigners in Kerr County.
Darvin Adonis Hernandez Sifontes was booked at the Kerr County jail March 19 on suspicion of four counts of human smuggling, according to county records. Also booked at the jail that day were four Mexican nationals accused of being in the country illegally, and they were handed over to U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials. The foreigners were Maria Esther Guzman Martinez, 30; Irene Guzman Martinez, 34; Claudia Trejo Cantera, 36; and Edgar Celaya Acevedo, 18, according to jail records.
