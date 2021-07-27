For the second year in a row, property taxed for the Kerrville Independent School District will be going down. Last year’s rate was $1.15 per $100 of value, and this year’s rate has dropped more than six cents to $1.052, according to a financial report presented by KISD’s Chief Financial Officer, Jarrett Jachade.
This is possible because of the way that the State of Texas funds school districts. Kerrville ISD receives its funding through Chapter 49, which regulates how much funding a school can hold onto, and how much they must rebate back to the state for distribution to lesser funded districts.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.