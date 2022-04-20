Don Gibbons and Kat Richardson of Center Point purchased items, including a weather radio and tarps, during the state’s Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday at Gibson’s Discount Center in 2016. Saturday. The holiday continues through today. The tax-free holiday for 2022 begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 23, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 25.
As severe weather season begins, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies, which begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 23, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 25.
“Whether it’s fires, freezing temperatures or tornadoes, severe weather conditions can strike at any time, so it is important that families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said. “This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.