The county’s emergency management coordinator says 30 homes were identified as eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and urged residents to report storm damage if they haven’t already.
“I’ve been working with an individual with the Texas Division of Emergency Management who has been quite helpful, and I have received a spreadsheet of 30 residences in our county that TDEM said would fit FEMA’s criteria,” said Williams “Dub” Thomas in a press release.
