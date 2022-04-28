Former Kimble County Sheriff Mike Chapman, who also served the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office as a crime interdiction officer years ago, has joined the Ingram Police Department.
“We would like to welcome Lt. Mike Chapman to the Ingram Police Department,” reads a Tuesday statement from the IPD. “Officer Chapman will be serving as a reserve officer coordinator and narcotics K-9 coordinator.”
