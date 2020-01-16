A 37-year-old Kerrville felon on parole is in the Kerr County jail awaiting transfer to prison after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine in fall 2019.
Jorge Ramos Espinoza Jr., who was on parole for a meth-possession charge when he committed his latest offense, appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. and received three concurrent sentences totaling 15 years in prison. Emerson also ordered Espinoza to pay $720 for a court-appointed attorney and credited more than 100 days to the man’s sentence for time spent in jail awaiting trial.
Espinoza was arrested Oct. 3 in Kerrville, along with 38-year-old Natalie Paiz Gonzales, as three law enforcement agencies cooperated to execute a search warrant at her residence in the 100 block of Crestwood. The two were arrested on felony warrants stemming from allegations they possessed 1-4 grams of meth on Sept. 24.
According to a press release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, officers found more than 7 grams of meth. One gram of meth contains 15-20 doses, and possession of less than one dose is punishable by as much as two years in state jail.
Gonzales was still in the county jail Tuesday on bonds totaling about $46,000, having been accused of violating bond following a brief release from jail in October. She has four pending felony drug dealing charges and three pending misdemeanor theft charges. She also has three pending misdemeanor charges of driving with an invalid license, according to court records.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the Kerrville Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety cooperated in the investigation leading to the arrests of Espinoza and Gonzales, and the office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe is handling the cases.
