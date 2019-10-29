There’s probably no person more critical of a performance than a band director.
On Saturday, Tivy High School band director Roxanne Vickers wasn’t pleased after her band, which is comprised of more than 100 members, came off the field at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
“To me, it wasn’t even their best performance of the year,’’ Vickers said of the presentation.
Of course, Vickers was hard on herself during the performance of classical dance music that has defined the school’s field show this season, but Vickers also understood that band competitions are highly subjective.
At the end of the day, the judges disagreed with Vickers’ self assessment.
This was a third-place performance, not a championship one, but it was definitely good enough to send the Tivy band to a place they have not been in 38 years: the state championships.
On Monday, Tivy’s band will perform at 2:15 p.m. in the Alamodome as one of 34 marching bands competing for a Texas University Interscholastic League championship.
The last time Tivy got this far was 1981.
With a chuckle, Vickers admits that she is a bit pessimistic when it comes to her band’s own performances. However, the band’s achievements this year are hard to ignore, and on Monday, they will take the stage in their biggest venue yet.
“They need to continue what they’re doing,” said Vickers, now in her fourth year at Tivy after helping build the program at San Antonio’s Brennan High School, where she also guided that band to a state championship appearance. “We’re trying to keep them confident.”
In the Alamodome, the acoustics will be unlike what the band has experienced in their previous field shows. Getting ready for the performance, Vickers relies on the Kerrville Independent School District team of music teachers, which includes assistant band director and drumline instructor Tyler McLendon and middle school teachers Nick Rodriguez and Erica Garcia.
Vickers said the traditional approach the band has taken, especially when it comes to a classical rendition of music, has helped it move to state.
Bolstered by strong parental support, the quartet of teachers begins prepping for the field show season in January of each year. It’s a lengthy process for the freshmen, sophomore and juniors. Tivy is also able to bring up a handful of seventh- and eighth-graders to strengthen the show.
After Saturday’s performance, there was no rest for the band, which begins a busy week of preparation and a wrinkle to its regular field show performance during Friday’s football game. There, the band, will be joined by Hal Peterson Middle School’s band and by alumni from bands of the past.
After the game, Tivy’s band will return to the field and run the field show one more time before heading Monday to San Antonio.
“It will be different,” Vickers said.
