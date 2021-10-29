Kerrville Elks Charities, Inc. gave the Kerrville Police Department $15,000 to obtain a drug dog, train a uniformed handler and purchase an associated narcotics detection kit. At the presentation are, from left, Bill Morgan, Brian Ward, Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall, David Zwald, Doug Duvill, Doug Wagner and Asst. Chief Curtis Thomason.
Kerrville Police Department Foundation is closer to reaching its goal of raising $80,000 for a K-9 unit.
“Thanks to the generosity of so many in this community, we are pleased to announce we have just passed the $60,000 mark in our efforts to bring a K-9 unit back to KPD,” reads a Wednesday statement from the Kerrville Police Department.
