Bill Garre, left, and John Martin wear their U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army dress uniforms, respectively, at the 2021 Here’s to Our Heroes Hill Country Gala to benefit local veterans groups. The 2022 gala will be from 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Oct. 7, at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Supporters of veterans and veterans organizations will gather Friday, Oct. 7, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to enjoy a high-class evening of fine dining and entertainment, headlined by the group Diamond Rio, to benefit local veterans groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.