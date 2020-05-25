There’s been another vehicle burglary, and although it’s too soon to say whether this case is related to the rash of recent burglaries, police may be on the trail of a suspect.
About 12:40 a.m. May 10, Kerrville police officers responded to the 200 block of Laurel Heights Boulevard in response to a report of a burglary of a motor vehicle in progress.
“Dispatch advised a male subject, wearing a red hoodie, was inside the caller's vehicle,” said Kerrville Police Department spokesman Jonathan Lamb in an email. “Before officers arrived, the suspect left the vehicle and ran toward the wooded area near Singing Wind Park. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate him.”
Officers arrived and spoke with the complainant, who reported he saw an unknown male inside of his Toyota Tundra pickup that had been left unlocked. After the complainant yelled, the suspect got out of the truck, shut the door and ran west bound towards the wooded area adjacent to the complainant’s house, Lamb said.
The suspect was described as being possibly Hispanic, short and skinny and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.
“Officers discovered several palm prints and fingerprints in the dust on the truck belonging to the suspect,” Lamb said in the email. “The prints were lifted by an evidence technician and will be processed in an attempt to locate this suspect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.