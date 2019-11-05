Residents are invited to a presentation by the chief of police this month.
Kerrville Police Chief David Knight will appear at the monthly meeting of the Hill Country Preppers and talk about crime trends, crime prevention and police department outreach. He also will answer questions, according to a press release from the preppers.
The event will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at Buzzie's BBQ, 213 Schreiner St. Overflow parking is at the bus depot across Schreiner Street.
“Kerrville is the largest city in the Hill Country. What happens in Kerrville affects the rest of the county and surrounding counties,” states a preppers press release. “Crime prevention and crime awareness is a big part of emergency preparedness.”
The preppers meet every third Thursday at 6 p.m. at Buzzie's BBQ.
“The meetings are free, open to the public and family friendly,” states the press release. “Come early and enjoy some award-winning BBQ and good company.”
For more information, email Steve Lehman at HCPreppers@gmail.com or call 830-739-5990.
